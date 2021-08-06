Art on the River Exhibit Celebration
Today, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
5 to 7 p.m. Local officials and staff will greet the public at 5:30. Live music from Northeast Iowa School of Music and walking tour with Heritage Works and the Dubuque Museum of Art. Artists will be creating along the Riverwalk throughout the evening. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be available. Cost: Free. More information: www.tinyurl.com/yt4bfxuu.
Back to School Bash
Saturday, Comiskey Park, 255 E. 24th St.
Noon to 3 p.m. Help students and families prepare for the upcoming school year with this annual social event sponsored by the Dubuque Black Men Coalition, City of Dubuque, Multicultural Family Center, Dubuque Community Schools and other local organizations. More information: www.tinyurl.com/y39ne45p.
DubuqueFest Fine Arts FestivalToday through Sunday, Washington Park and Alliant Energy Amphitheater
6:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Art fair, art activities, live music and food will highlight the 42nd annual event. The Dubuque Area Writer’s Guild’s annual anthology release, featuring readings by local authors, will take place today at the amphitheater and serve as a kickoff event for the festival. Cost: Free. More information: www.dbqfest.com.
Potosi
& Tennyson Communities Catfish Festival
Today through Sunday, Potosi Fire and Rescue Building, 210 N. Main St. and Tennyson Athletic Field, Wis.
7 p.m. today; noon to midnight Saturday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Today: truck and tractor pull. Saturday: Bean bag and euchre tournaments, truck and tractor pull, live music and fireworks. Sunday: Firemen’s fish fry, parade, arts & crafts show, children’s activities, bake sale and live music. Food and beverage available. Community garage sales all three days. Cost: Free for general admission. Fish fry dinner: $12, kids meals available. More information: www.potosiwisconsin.com or 608-763-2300.
Bacon-N-Hops Festival
Saturday, Delaware County Fairgrounds, 200 E. Acers St., Manchester, Iowa
5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Live music with Darrell, Jacque & Connie at 5:30 and Slap ‘N’ Tickle at 7:30. Beer, wine and cider samples from more than 10 Iowa producers and a full bacon meal. Cost: $20 including meal; $5 for Slap ‘N’ Tickle concert only. Meal tickets available at Manchester Chamber of Commerce, 200 E. Main St.; Fareway Grocery, 109 E. Marion St. or online at www.tinyurl.com/2kzkb7zc. Concert tickets available at the gate on Saturday. More information: www.manchesteriowa.org.