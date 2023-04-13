Two local individuals and a regional organization have bene honored by the group that advances urban forestry in Iowa.
Laura Roussell, of Dubuque, was named outstanding civic leader by the Iowa Urban Tree Council, according to a press release. Bill McCarthy, of Cascade, was a recipient of an outstanding volunteer in urban forestry award.
The pair were honored during the 32nd Annual Urban Forestry Awards ceremony, held Wednesday in Ankeny.
Roussell was elected to the Dubuque City Council in 2019, representing the city's Second Ward.
Recommended for you
She revived and became president of Dubuque Trees Forever. Since 2017. The group has planted hundreds of trees throughout the city, including street and park tree replacement plantings, neighborhood plantings on private property, plantings in partnership with Dubuque Sustainability and a tree voucher program.
McCarthy is a volunteer for the city of Cascade who works to maintain local tree health. McCarthy created a tree donation program to help counter the devastation of ash trees caused by the emerald ash borer. McCarthy will lead spring planting as part of the recovery efforts.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois was honored as the outstanding youth program at the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.