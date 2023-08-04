Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A walking tour of Dubuque’s historic architecture will be held next week.
“Beyond the Millwork District” is an ArchiTREK event beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, according to an online announcement.
Participants will meet at the Rouse and Dean foundry at 10th and Washington streets. The tour ends at Jubeck New World Brewing, 115 W. 11th St.
Topics include industrial, residential and civic resources during 150 years of Dubuque’s heritage.
Cost is $15 or $10 for members of the Dubuque Museum of Art. Admission includes a beer ticket for Jubeck New World Brewing.
