Dubuque police said a man now living in Texas was arrested Saturday on 23 charges, including for child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor,

Gian H. Sanagustin, 44, of Cedar Park, Texas, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act and three counts of identity theft under $1,500.