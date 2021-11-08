BERNARD, Iowa — Dick Molony and Barbara Cahill were already on the path to marriage in 1951 when a call from the United States Army hurried them along to the altar.
Dick and Barbara had been seeing each other for 18 months when Dick was drafted. In the month before he had to leave for basic training, the two went ring shopping together and planned a wedding.
“It was in the plans, but that zoomed it up,” Barbara said.
They met in 1950 at a dance in La Motte, where Barbara and Dick danced and played cards during intermission.
“She could play euchre,” Dick said.
The two were married on Oct. 27, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Key West. They held a reception in the church basement. Two weeks later, Barbara was celebrating her 20th birthday alone.
Dick went to Fort Sheridan, Ill., and then Fort Knox, Ky. Barbara lived with her parents and worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.
After basic training, he was sent to Fort Benning, Ga., for airborne training. Barbara’s uncle, who was serving at Fort Benning, invited her down to visit.
Dick spent the rest of his active service in Fort Bragg, N.C., and he and Barbara found an apartment together.
After his two years of active service were completed with the 82nd Airborne Division, the couple was able to return to Iowa, settling down on a farm near the Molony family land on Higginsport Road outside of Bernard. Dick remained in the reserves until 1987.
After a few years, the young couple moved into Dick’s childhood home and his parents built a new house for themselves a stone’s throw away.
“It’s been passed down generation to generation,” Dick said.
The plot of land has been farmed by the Molony family since 1839, bought with the proceeds from turkeys sold by Dick’s ancestors.
“When you grow up here, you grow attached to it,” he said.
“It’s a great place to raise a family,” Barbara said.
In the house built in 1921, Barbara and Dick raised six children — Julia, Margaret, Laura, Beth, Michelle and Rich.
“The hardest time of our marriage was when we lost our daughter,” Dick said.
Michelle died of cancer when she was 23.
When the kids were young, the family enjoyed activities such as fishing and horseback riding.
“We used to go fishing,” Dick said.
“I hated fishing,” Barbara said. “When Julie was a baby, we’d go fishing with friends every Sunday.”
Barbara hosted Christmas parties for both sides of their family, with gift exchanges and dinners of turkey and ham.
In 1970, Barbara decided to chase a dream she had since she was a teenager. She became a nurse.
“I always wanted to be a nurse, but we didn’t have a whole lot of money,” Barbara said. “My grandmother offered to pay for me to be a teacher, ... but I didn’t want to be a teacher. I wanted to be a nurse.”
Their youngest child, Rich, was 3 when Barbara began studying to become a nurse.
“Dick would take him in the tractor, and he’d sleep in the cab,” Barbara said.
For 15 years, Barbara’s parents owned a drive-in theater in Cascade. The Molony family came by every week to catch a movie.
Twenty years ago, Barbara and Dick moved into the second, newer house and Rich and his family moved into the old house. Living alongside family has never been difficult, Barbara said.
Today, they have 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
For two decades, the couple spent each winter in Arizona. After the children were grown, Barbara and Dick went on several trips, including to Hawaii and Ireland.
Both are “voracious readers,” daughter-in-law Kelly Molony said, and they enjoy trips to the casino.
Dick likes Westerns and historical nonfiction, while Barbara prefers mysteries.
To celebrate their 70th anniversary last month, the couple had dinner at Timmerman’s Supper Club.
“We get along pretty good for 70 years,” Dick said. “We help each other out.”
Barbara said the same.
“I’d probably do it again,” she said.