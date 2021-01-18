The Dubuque chapter of a national organization has combined members with the Bellevue, Iowa, group due to declining membership.
Julien Chapter No. 125 of the Order of the Eastern Star, a philanthropic organization associated with Masonic lodges, officially merged with Bellevue Chapter No. 359.
“It’s a beautiful organization, and it still is, it’s just that we as a chapter have come to a place where we can’t survive anymore,” Julien Chapter secretary Beverly Godsey said. “So, we’re going to go down to Bellevue and help them out.”
The Julien Chapter was established in Dubuque 127 years ago. Members mainly consist of wives, daughters, sisters and widows of master Masons, though Masons can also join.
At one time in history, Godsey said, the Julien Chapter boasted around 600 members. The chapter now has only 40 members, and the Bellevue chapter has similar numbers. Many of the chapter’s current members are people over 85 years old who have been members for more than 50 years, she added.
“It was kind of a shock for us to lose so many. I think that’s something that’s happening throughout the state. Other chapters are having the same issues,” Godsey said. “What I think it is, young people are just not joining organizations.”
She said longtime Dubuque residents likely remember some of the big dinners put on by the Julien Chapter in the past, including a Presidents Day dinner complete with homemade cherry pies.
Money raised at these events was put into a chapter fund, and members made donations each year.
However, the Julien Chapter wanted to spend leftover funds on local organizations before the merge with Bellevue occurred. Between saved funds and money inherited by the chapter from members who died, the Julien Chapter gave $50,000 in community donations toward the end of last year.
“Over the years, we’ve given (donations) but never in these amounts at a time,” member Barbara Smeltzer said. “We have been frugal with the money, and all at once it has been invested.”
The chapter focused much of the funds on local organizations that help people, especially children, in need, she said. They also made donations to the nearest Shriners Hospitals, which are affiliated with the Masonic Temple.
Smeltzer added that Dubuque’s Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., will still be open for events and Mason meetings after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
The only change will be the switch to Bellevue for Order of the Eastern Star chapter meetings.
“It’s been in existence for a long time, but the members realize that it’s time to merge,” she said. “The two bodies will make one great chapter.”