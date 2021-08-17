Brant Freihoefer and Braylen Fluhr caught fish weighing a collective 42.3 pounds to finish first in the Mississippi Walleye Club’s annual Kid’s Fish Day event on Saturday in Dubuque.

Freihoefer and Fluhr were on a boat with adult fisherman Dan Oberfoell.

Others placing in the tournament (with total fish weight):

2.) Derek Roling and Desmond Ward, with adult Maury Schmerbach (40.97 pounds).

3.) Lakota Brewer and Egan Mayer, with adult Galen Bremmer (40.21).

4.) Clara Breiner and Grant Arling, with adult Mike Glynn (38.63).

5.) Keely Kleinschrodt and Madison Wilgenbusch, with adult Sam Willett (35.98).

6.) Brady Hubanks and Logan Plumley, with adult Gary Hubanks (35.53).

7.) Kaci Hodgson and Noah Siegert, with adult Marty Berns (35.34).

8.) Keira Moore and Dylan Willett, with adult Rob Dimmer (34.40).

9.) Kade Buchenau and Cale Richman, with adult Kevin Niemer (33.24).

10.) Jace Loch and Gavin Schroeder, with adult Rick Small (32.81).

