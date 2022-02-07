A Dubuque County project is among 36 initiatives around the state to receive a Growing Together grant from the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program.

The program provides grants to Master Gardeners in counties for projects focused on increasing food security and promoting access to healthy food, according to a press release.

The Dubuque grant will help maintain three gardens that support food pantry sites at Dubuque Rescue Mission, The Salvation Army and Westminster Presbyterian Church.

The release states that garden tours will be offered at all three gardens and mission residents will be invited to volunteer in the garden.

