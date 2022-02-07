Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A Dubuque County project is among 36 initiatives around the state to receive a Growing Together grant from the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program.
The program provides grants to Master Gardeners in counties for projects focused on increasing food security and promoting access to healthy food, according to a press release.
The Dubuque grant will help maintain three gardens that support food pantry sites at Dubuque Rescue Mission, The Salvation Army and Westminster Presbyterian Church.
The release states that garden tours will be offered at all three gardens and mission residents will be invited to volunteer in the garden.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.