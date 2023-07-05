A long and cylindrical resident of a tank at a Dubuque aquarium prompts a common question among guests of the facility.
“I’ve had guests ask, ‘What are they?’ because they have never seen them before,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The giant red sea cucumbers residing in the museum’s Rivers to the Sea exhibit might not look familiar to many guests at the Dubuque facility, but they are commonly found on restaurant menus.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile features a strange-looking creature that is a favorite meal of starfish, otters and connoisseurs of food from eastern Asia.
THEY’RE NOT ALIENS, THEY’RE ANIMALS
The tops and sides of giant red sea cucumbers are dotted with pale-colored bumps that look like spikes but are actually soft. Tube feet along the bottom create suction, allowing sea cucumbers to move along the ocean floor.
They look like something in a science fiction movie — but they’re not.
“They’re animals,” Rendleman said. “They are echinoderms, so they are related to sea stars. They feel like a cucumber, but flimsier.”
Instead of deep space, giant red sea cucumbers live along the Pacific coast.
“You can find them extensively from Alaska down to Baja California,” Rendleman said.
They can be found in inter-tidal areas down to more than 290 feet deep. The animals can grow in length to as much as 20 inches long.
At the museum, giant red sea cucumbers share a tank with a Pacific moon snail. The sea cucumbers are often seen clinging to rocks in the tank.
‘THEY PACK QUITE A BIT OF PROTEIN’
Slow-moving giant red sea cucumbers shuffle along the ocean floor or over undersea rocks searching for food.
“They are scavengers and they will eat quite a few things,” Rendleman said.
The creatures mostly eat plankton and small pieces of organic matter.
In turn, quite a few things feast on sea cucumbers, too.
“Sea stars are their biggest predators,” Rendleman said. “They also get predated by sea otters and crabs. (The giant red sea cucumbers) can live up to 12 years if they survive the sea otters.”
Humans eat them, too. Giant red sea cucumbers are commercially harvested and a common feature of menus featuring east Asian food.
“They can be fried, frozen and pickled,” Rendleman said. “They pack quite a bit of protein.”
Rendleman said the gelatinous creatures don’t really have much of a taste of their own.
“But they do soak up all of the flavors you cook with them,” she said. “For instance, if you were to use Cajun seasoning, they would taste Cajun.”