A giant red sea cucumber at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.

 JESSICA REILLY

A long and cylindrical resident of a tank at a Dubuque aquarium prompts a common question among guests of the facility.

“I’ve had guests ask, ‘What are they?’ because they have never seen them before,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.

