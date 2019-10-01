Cascade City Council members recently reappointed a member to the city’s Planning and Zoning Board, but one spot remains unfilled, and the city seeks people interested in serving in the role.
Naomi Steffen was appointed to another three-year term on the board, which still has an open position.
Anyone interested in the opening should submit a letter of interest to Cascade City Hall, P.O. Box 400, Cascade, IA 52033. Letters also can be dropped off at City Hall, 320 First Ave. W. Letters must be received by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.