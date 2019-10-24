Authorities said a 7-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after she was struck by a car Tuesday in Dubuque.
According a Dubuque Police Department crash report, Annabelle M. Flannery, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.
Andrew G. Dowle, 23, of Dubuque, was driving south on Central Avenue at about 4 p.m. approaching a green light at the intersection of East 14th Street and Central when Flannery crossed the street in front of Dowle’s vehicle and was struck, according to the report.
The report states the girl failed to obey traffic signs and signals when she crossed the street. She was not cited, due to her age.