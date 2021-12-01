A Dubuque man is accused of sexually abusing a girl younger than 13 about five years ago, then allegedly threatened officers arresting him.
Ryan S. Devore, 36, of 370 Kauffmann Ave., was arrested at 9:42 a.m. Monday at his residence on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse. He also was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment and interference with official acts.
Court documents obtained Tuesday state that the girl’s mother told authorities in October that her daughter recently told her about the sexual assault that occurred at a Dubuque residence.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The girl told investigators that Devore, whom she knew, sexually abused her and that she previously told a family member and a friend about the attack. Those two individuals confirmed to police that they had been told by the girl.
When officers served an arrest warrant for Devore on Monday morning, he allegedly resisted. Devore then allegedly told officers, “If I had a gun, I’d shoot you guys,” and continued resisting until he was forced into a patrol vehicle, where he “violently kicked the rear passenger side door to the extent where officers thought the door was going to break,” according to documents.