EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Construction of a nearly $3.5 million renovation and expansion to East Dubuque High School and Junior High officially gets underway this week.
Construction crews began staging at the school Monday to start construction today on what officials say represents the first phase of an effort to eventually have all students in the district on one campus.
“We’re excited to get going and to show the community of East Dubuque what our plans are for this project and going into the future,” said Superintendent T.J. Potts.
The current phase of work includes moving the high school office to the front entrance of the building to improve safety and security. Crews also will renovate the school’s locker bay area into special education classrooms and construct a new weight room on the back of the building.
Officials also are remodeling the kitchen and cafeteria to bring in new appliances and add components of a community room that can be used by different groups.
“There’s a lot of stuff in that kitchen that’s original to the facility, so that’s going to be really great to have some updates done there,” said school board President Glen Foote.
The total project cost is expected to come in at just under $3.5 million, Potts said. Officials initially had budgeted about $3 million for the work, but factors such as rising material costs and state labor laws drove bids over projections.
However, the district’s facilities fund is in good shape and the pandemic hasn’t impacted 1-cent sales tax revenues to the extent that officials once anticipated, so they felt comfortable moving ahead with the project, Potts said.
“We felt pretty comfortable that we would be able to use district funds or potentially bond for the extra money to make sure the project gets done on time,” he said.
Renovations to the kitchen area, main entrance and special education classrooms are expected to be completed by the beginning of September, while the weight room is expected to be finished in October.
Following the current construction project, district officials plan another two or three phases of work over the next 10 to 15 years to bring all of the district’s students to one campus. Potts said the second phase of work likely will happen in the next three years, while the timeline for future projects will depend on the economy and how it bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foote said the current work helps put into place some early pieces that will be needed for the eventual transition to one campus.
“We figured we have to start somewhere,” Foote said. “This is a good start, and those next pieces, we can plan out from there to see how things go.”