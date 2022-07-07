About 40 new workers recently arrived on Clarke University’s campus, with the goal of removing noxious weeds and invasive plants.
During their stay, lodging and food are included. In fact, their meals are part of their job — because the workers the Dubuque university has welcomed are goats.
Clarke officials partnered with Cox Springs Farm, of Peosta, which owns and operates Goats on the Go Dubuque. The business brings goats to its clients’ properties, where the animals manage invasive and overgrown plants by eating them.
“Goats can appear to be a novelty because they are so cute and they’re so fun to have around,” said Peg Harbaugh, co-owner of Cox Springs Farm and Goats on the Go Dubuque. “But they are not a novelty. They are useful, and they do good work. They keep people out of bad weeds and plants, and they keep invasive (vegetation) out of places where humans can’t go with machinery.”
Steve Kirschbaum, executive director of facilities and security at Clarke, said the goats began their work at Clarke about two weeks ago and will clear 13 acres on the 50-acre campus over the next several weeks. They are currently munching away at overgrown underbrush along North Grandview Avenue and Aspen Drive.
“Cost-wise, it was about the same as what it would cost to have a forester come in, so it seemed like a win-win,” Kirschbaum said. “We get to be good stewards of the Earth and get our overgrown areas under control.”
Harbaugh said the goats remain on campus at all times, fenced in with electrified netting that is moved to a new location after the animals have cleared an area. In particular, the goats target plants like multiflora rose, poison ivy, honeysuckle and wild parsnip.
She added that goats destroy the viability of the seeds they ingest, so they can virtually eliminate an unwanted plant from a landscape.
“Unlike cattle or birds or deer, they don’t redeposit a viable seed, so using goats is better than mowing or spraying, because over time, they will bring back the native species of plants as opposed to the overgrown noxious weeds,” she said.
Kirschbaum said the university plans to continue utilizing goats for its groundskeeping work in future years.
“We’d like to see these overgrown areas return more to the natural wildflowers rather than the invasive species,” he said. “As a campus, we want to be as sustainable and as good to the Earth as we can be.”
