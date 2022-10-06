CUBA CITY, Wis. — Whenever possible, Stacey Balbach wants student curiosity to guide the learning process in her chemistry classroom.
The Cuba City High School teacher strays away from lectures, prioritizing activities such as a driving question board, which lets students pose questions about a topic that the class then investigates.
"The way I teach chemistry is very different from the way you and I learned chemistry," she said. "I try to make chemistry applicable to everyday life and engaging for all my students … so that they think about chemistry in a very deep way that they can take with them."
Balbach, who has taught in the Cuba City district for 26 years, recently was named the recipient of the 2023 James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, sponsored by Journal of Chemical Education and online chemistry education resource ChemEd X.
The national award is given annually to a teacher who demonstrates quality teaching and "the ability to challenge and inspire students" and who also completes extracurricular work in chemistry to stay up to date in the field, according to the American Chemical Society's website.
Balbach was nominated for the award by a former University of Wisconsin professor that she met through her participation in the local section of American Chemical Society, for which she previously served as chair.
She was "shocked" to learn that she had won the award, which she will accept at the chemical society's spring conference in March. While there, she also will lead a symposium on her philosophy and experiences in chemistry education.
"The people that I'll be standing next to at the awards ceremony are the top researchers in their field," she said. "That is shocking, very exciting and very humbling."
Cuba City Middle and High School Principal Chris Sander described Balbach as a passionate teacher who consistently seeks ways to improve learning for students.
"It does not surprise me that she received this award because there's nobody more excited about finding materials and ways of teaching that reach students than her," Sander said.
Superintendent Aaron Olson said Balbach also serves as the district's curriculum director and works with staff to keep teaching materials updated according to best practices.
"She is not an 8-hour-a-day teacher," Olson said. "She goes above and beyond in everything she does."
Balbach also helped establish the Cuba City chemistry club and robotics team and created a science emporium through which students can showcase experiments and projects, which she hopes to revive this year after the COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancellation in recent years.
She said the James Bryant Conant Award is "a wonderful honor" that belongs as much to the Cuba City district as it does to her personally.
"The people that I work with, it’s a reflection of them because they are who I have become," she said. "They are what drives me to do and be better."
