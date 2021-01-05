Police said a man attempted to disarm an officer during a struggle Saturday in Dubuque.
Jared J. Garner, 36, of 378 W. Locust St., was arrested at 9:50 a.m. at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of disarming or attempting to disarm police and two counts of interference with official acts with injury.
Court documents state that officers attempted to detain Garner as he walked out of the law center because he was acting erraticly and making threatening statements toward police. While being detained, Garner pulled away and was taken to the ground.
While on the ground, Garner grabbed the gun of Officer Casey Smith in the holster and attempted to dislodge it, according to documents. During the struggle, Garner dislodged the magazine from the weapon.
Both Casey and Officer Jacob Humpal sustained minor injuries during the struggle.