Police said one person was injured Sunday in a crash in Dubuque when a driver hit another vehicle while pulling out of a parking space.
Amber M. Heming, 49, of Dubuque, was taken by a family member to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Main Street.
The report states that Heming was parked along Main Street while Adam L. Steinmeyer, 41, of Waterloo, Iowa, was stopped for traffic near Heming’s vehicle.
Heming tried to leave the parking space as Steinmeyer was accelerating, causing the vehicles to crash. Heming’s vehicle also was pushed into a parked car.
Heming was cited with unsafe starting or stopping of a vehicle.
