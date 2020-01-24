Anna B. Hudak grew up tagging along on Scouting trips with her older brother, Joseph, in Marine on St. Croix, Minn.
She spent her summers visiting Joseph at camp. When he needed to learn CPR, she even volunteered herself as the dummy.
Finally, when she turned 14 years old, it was her turn to become a member of Venturing, a co-ed Boy Scouts of America program open to teens and young adults.
“For us, Scouting was always a family affair,” she said. “And for many families across the country, Scouting was always a family affair. It’s just so natural for scouting to open up to the whole family. I think Scouting builds character in youth — boys, girls and even the volunteers benefit from that.”
After spending time working for the Boy Scouts of America National Council, officials on Thursday announced that Hudak will take on a new leadership position within the Boy Scouts Northeast Iowa Council.
Hudak, 34, in March will become the first woman to serve as scout executive and CEO of the Northeast Iowa Council, scouting officials said. She will oversee a region that serves more than 2,000 youth in Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties, as well as Jo Daviess County, Ill.
“I am so humbled and so blessed,” Hudak said. “The tri-state area is one of the best scouting areas in the country.”
Hudak said she can’t wait to be back in the Midwest and begin working with youth and local volunteers.
“I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to support Scouting at this level and with the community,” Hudak said. “Serving the local youth and volunteers and partnering with other community initiatives inspires and energizes me.”
Hudak began her Scouting career working as a district executive at Northern Star Council in St. Paul, Minn., before moving on to Illowa Council in Davenport, Iowa, where she worked as a program director. She later spent time as a development director at Crossroads of America Council in Indianapolis.
Her most recent role was spent serving on the Boy Scouts of America’s National Council Membership Growth Team as the team leader for the central region and as the national director of STEM Scouts in Dallas.
Mike McCarthy, Midwest area director for the National Boy Scouts of America, said he helped lead an extensive search to choose the next CEO. He said he is happy to see a woman fill the position after the organization opened its traditional Scouts program to girls and families about one year ago.
“The council is very very excited to have (Hudak) bringing her contagious enthusiasm to the Northeast Council,” he said. “She brings leadership to the community. Anna brings a real depth of experience, authenticity and professionalism, and was selected after an extensive search.”