Dubuque City Council members recently agreed to rezone land on Seippel Road to accommodate the expansion of a mini-warehousing and storage business.
Council members granted a request from Joe Delaney to rezone the property at 900 Seippel Road from agricultural to commercial service. The land spans about 5 acres and will be used to store campers and trailers.
The property was zoned for commercial service when Delaney purchased it in 2012, but that was changed to agricultural use because Delaney was using the land for hay, according to a rezoning application.
Six-foot-high screening, stormwater management and landscaping would all be required as part of the rezoning.