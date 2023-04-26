A country artist with multiple Top 10 hits will headline a concert at the Dubuque County Fair this summer.
Lauren Alaina will perform at the fair's country night on Thursday, July 27. The show also will feature up-and-coming country artist David J, with Nashville-based artist and Clarke University graduate Natascha Myers set to open.
Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to the Thursday concert, the fair will feature a free concert Tuesday, July 25; a rock concert on Friday, July 28; and a tractor pull Saturday, July 29.
Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz those events follow a lineup that fair officials have found to be successful.
“That seems to be our best lineup,” Kotz said. “Thursday is that first day of celebrating the weekend.”
Kotz said a fair committee met with local DJs and concertgoers from multiple age groups before seeking out this year’s acts.
Alaina, the runner-up on season 10 of American Idol, has notched multiple Top 10 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, with "Road Less Traveled" reaching the top spot on the chart in 2017. She also was featured in HARDY's "One Beer," which reached No. 1 in 2020, and Kane Brown's "What Ifs," which reached the top spot in 2017.
David J's singles "Stay," "Before You" and "Lost My Heartbreak" have been featured on SiriusXM's "The Highway," and "Before You" was streamed more than a million times on all platforms in its first week of its release.
The lineup for the July 28 rock concert is set to be announced Thursday, April 27, Kotz said. The lineup for the free concert planned for July 25 will be announced next week.
A tractor pull will be held July 29, following a pattern of festivities the county fair has followed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Tractor pulls are exciting. They’re well-attended,” Kotz said. “People like it on Saturday nights, so that’s where we kept the tractor pull.”
Ticket prices for the July 27 country concert are $25 for grandstand seats and $40 for the festival area in front of the stage. Hillside seats are free thanks to sponsor Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative, a press release states.
Tickets will go on sale Monday, May 1, and can be purchased at dbqfair.com, by calling the fair box office at 563-588-1999 or in person at the fair office.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.
