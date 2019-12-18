CHICAGO, Ill. — The Illinois Board of Elections on Tuesday unanimously rejected an objection to the candidacy of a Republican vying to win the U.S. House of Representatives seat representing northwestern Illinois.
Just minutes before the objection period ended, Illinois State Board of Elections officials received a petition against the candidacy of Bill Fawell, of Galena. He hopes to secure the Republican nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., in November for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District seat.
The petition, which did not include the name of the objector, claimed that Fawell did not have enough signatures on his petition from registered Republicans and that the notary had a conflict of interest.
“The objection in question was entered into the system at 4:58 p.m. on the final day of objection filings,” said Matt Dietrich, public information officer for the board of elections, on Tuesday. “It was kind of a hectic process. It wasn’t until after it was timestamped into the system that our staff discovered that the complainant had not filled out the required identification on the complaint. At that point, we did not have the authority as staff to reject it, so it was referred to our board.”
Board members voted, 8-0, to reject the objection, in agreement with a recommendation from their legal department.