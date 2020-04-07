STOCKTON, Ill. — Authorities said two people were hospitalized, with one airlifted from the scene, following a head-on crash Sunday night in rural Stockton.
Avery Goswick, 20, of Stockton, was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, and Brady Groezinger, 26, of Hanover, was taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 8:25 p.m. Sunday on South Massbach Road west of South Elmoville Road, southwest of Stockton. The release states that Goswick was driving west when the vehicle collided head-on with Groezinger’s eastbound vehicle, though no information was released regarding which driver was at fault.
Authorities are investigating the crash.