Other board discussion

Also at this week's meeting, officials discussed next steps in the district's plan to reduce its middle schools from three to two by no later than fall 2026.

Rheingans said the first step is to select an architecture firm whose staff will lead the planning process and work with a committee of students, families, teachers, administrators and community members.

District staff have met with several architecture firms and plan to bring options to the board's June meeting. Once a firm is selected, work to develop the committee can begin.

"Each firm had a different sort of process," Rheingans said. "Some involved a smaller and more nimble (committee) and some involved a larger community group. We just have to figure out how big that committee is going to be, but there will be a lot of voices represented … as part of that."

He said the architect selected to lead the planning process will not necessarily lead design and construction of any buildings or expansions as part of the consolidation process.