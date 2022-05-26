Dubuque Community School District officials continue to prioritize the brain health of both students and staff, with plans to expand a social-emotional learning curriculum at the elementary level and implement new content leaders to manage similar curricula across the district.
District officials discussed these efforts with school board members this week at a strategic plan update session, during which they discussed progress the district has made on its priority initiatives for the 2021-2022 school year and introduced new priority initiatives for the 2022-2023 school year.
“We know that when we experienced COVID, when we surveyed parents last summer, the single largest concern parents brought to us was social emotional health of their students, so we’ve taken that pretty seriously,” said Superintendent Stan Rheingans during the meeting.
Beginning in fall 2021, five of the district’s elementary schools — Irving, Eisenhower, Marshall, Fulton and Lincoln — piloted the Second Step curriculum, which educates students on social-emotional competencies like relationship skills and decision-making. The schools also utilized a screening tool known as the Social, Academic and Emotional Behavior Risk Screener (SAEBRS) to help educators assess student behaviors and needs.
This fall, all 12 elementary schools will utilize the curriculum and screener. Additionally, Jefferson Middle School will continue to utilize SAEBRS and plans to expand to use the corresponding student response screener, MySAEBRS, according to board documents. The district’s other middle schools also are considering implementing screeners.
Mimi Holesinger, the district’s director of behavior and learning supports, said teachers complete the screener for their students three times during the year, assessing a student’s social, academic and emotional behavior.
“What teachers have said is it only takes one to three minutes for them to screen each kid, but it’s given them time to reflect on each kid, and it’s giving them a dashboard for each kid,” she said.
Board Member Anderson Sainci questioned how the screening results are used on a daily basis in the classroom, expressing his hope that students are not being “misdiagnosed” based on implicit bias or factors outside of school.
Holesinger emphasized that the screener provides a “snapshot” that is used in tandem with other data such as office referrals, attendance data and teacher observations to provide a picture of a student’s needs.
The district has also added three content leaders to focus on social-emotional learning at the elementary, middle school and high school level. They also will help implement social-emotional learning for staff through the district’s Lumen Training program and lead family engagement surrounding social-emotional learning.
Holesinger said these new staff members are funded through a teacher leadership grant and will begin work in the fall.
District officials also touted the success of the brain health retreat rooms at Dubuque Senior and Hempstead High Schools, which opened earlier this year and have so far served more than 800 students.
Shirley Horstman, the district’s executive director of student services, said students view the rooms as a positive place to “draw a deep breath” and focus on self-regulation before returning to class. She noted that if students’ concerns or reason for visiting the brain health retreat room require more than a 20-minute visit, the designated brain health liaison in each room will refer that student to a school counselor for additional support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.