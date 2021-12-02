For the next two weeks, the Multicultural Family Center could easily be mistaken for a toy store.
On Wednesday afternoon, parents with shopping carts stopped to consider stuffed animals and board games lining the windows and heaps of colorful toys balancing on tables, as holiday tunes played overhead.
As they passed through, they piled electronics, books and tricycles into their baskets, but none paid a dime.
The biggest item in Bobbi Rooney’s cart was a pink tricycle for her 3-year-old.
“It’ll be her first bike,” Rooney said.
Through Dec. 15, the Multicultural Family Center is hosting Toys for Tots, an annual effort that hands out donated toys to families in need ahead of Christmas.
“It’s a really neat idea for people that are struggling like myself,” Rooney said. “I went from having a job for eight years to my 3-year-old having a brain injury last August to now I’m here.”
Last year, the organization distributed 18,346 toys to 5,050 children in Dubuque County, Clayton County, Grant County and East Dubuque in Jo Daviess County.
“It helps out families that don’t have extra money throughout the year,” attendee Malisa Little said.
Little was shopping for four children — her own child and her grandchildren who live with her. This year, they seem to be particularly interested in Barbie dolls, Little said.
Patty Tibon was shopping for four children as well.
“It’s a lot of options to choose from,” Tibon said, eyeing a colorful stack of toys. “It’s really nice of the people who are doing this for whoever is needy. Bless those people.”
Volunteers, some wearing reindeer antlers or jingle bell necklaces, accompanied each attendee around the room, showing them where items for each age group were located and, once the Christmas shopping was done, directing them to a food pantry set up in another room.
In the past, Toys for Tots worked primarily with partner organizations to hand out toys. Last year, some partners pulled out due to the pandemic, so Dubuque Toys for Tots shifted to hold its own distribution event with the Multicultural Family Center, Veterans Affairs and St. Mark Youth Enrichment Project, organizer Bryce Parks said.
This year, Toys for Tots decided to keep the distribution event at the Multicultural Family Center, though it is still working with partner organizations.
“We really want to make sure that the people who are coming in have an experience that is joyful,” MFC senior site inspector Heidi Zull said.
There are no income requirements for Toys for Tots, but attendees must sign up for a slot ahead of time to peruse the toys.
“It’s difficult to ask for help,” Zull said. “That is the thing that deters people.”
Though Wednesday’s schedule was filled, Parks said that there are still open slots over the next two weeks.
“We want to help anyone who needs help,” Parks said. “...If you have to choose between groceries and toys, you’re the one we want to help.”
The toys at the Multicultural Family Center on Wednesday were only the first batch. The tables will be restocked with truckloads more of toys in the coming days.
“We won’t run out,” Parks said.