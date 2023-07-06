HOPKINTON, Iowa — Kendrick, 3, and Kolette Gibbs, 18 months, enjoy visiting the banks of Plum Creek north of Hopkinton to puddle around in the water and occasionally catch little turtles. The creek meanders its way through their farm, similar to hundreds of other rural Iowa waterways on agricultural land.
Their parents, Ryan and Kristy Gibbs, operate the family farm in a way Ryan says drastically limits its impact on the environment, including a no-till strategy that reduces erosion and a heavy use of cover crops that encourages healthy soil biology.
These strategies benefit both wallets and the environment — including moisture retention, soil health and the preservation of Plum Creek’s banks by limiting topsoil loss and erosion. The benefits are evident along Plum Creek where, in some places, beaches provide space for Kendrick and Kolette to play.
Recommended for you
“That’s how I tie it back to my farm,” said Ryan Gibbs, 34. “I don’t want a bunch of land erosion going into my creek.”
Gibbs’ advocacy and passion for both no-till and cover-crop usage, along with other conservation-minded farming methods such as rotational cattle grazing and vermicomposting (using organic fertilizer), reach far beyond the borders of his farm north of Hopkinton.
At nearby Maquoketa Valley Community School District, he mentors young people interested in agriculture on a variety of topics, including conservation, agricultural drone implementation and building soil biology. Donating both time and materials — including some cover-crop seed sold by his business, Gibbsfield Ag — Gibbs’ efforts recently were recognized by Iowa Farm Bureau.
Iowa Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer Leadership Award annually is given to farmers under the age of 35 who demonstrate leadership and contribute to their local community’s agricultural network. This year, Gibbs was one of three Iowans given the award. Each winner received a $2,000 grant to distribute as they saw fit. Gibbs gave his grant money to Maquoketa Valley FFA to support its hydroponics program.
“He’s a great resource to have here and is inspiring youth in the classroom,” said Shelby Hawkins, who oversees the Ag in the Classroom programming in Buchanan and Delaware counties for Iowa Farm Bureau. “There are teachers who say they learn from him, too. He is sparking the entire community to get involved in agriculture.”
For the past two years, Gibbs has spoken at the Farm Bureau’s summer teacher workshops that provide continuing education to teachers of all grade levels. Last year, Gibbs taught them about the varying uses for drone technology on farms — including spraying and planting — and all the licenses required to operate the machines. Teachers, Hawkins said, take what Gibbs shares and cater it to their students.
This year at the workshop, Gibbs, who serves as secretary on Delaware County Farm Bureau’s board, presented about cover crops and their benefits to soil health.
“I help teach the students about soil fertility and how to enhance the biology,” Gibbs said of the work he also does inside classrooms. “There are many jobs tied to ag: equipment mechanics, agronomists, soil technicians. There is so much to it. If you put a seed in them to like agriculture, maybe they will find a career that has to do with ag.”
As Gibbs walks through the fields of the farm he bought from his parents, his passion for conservation and biodiversity is evident. He gets excited discovering worms in the dirt holes hidden away among felled, disintegrating cover crops, and the source of the dirt under his fingernails is apparent when he pulls a corn plant from the ground and examines its root system, which he deems to be in good standing.
“We really have seen on our farm that our soil has gotten healthier,” Gibbs said. “The no-till and cover crops go hand in hand. If there’s something growing above ground, there’s biology working underneath the ground. If it’s just bare and fallow, there’s not that whole system of microorganisms working.”
Getting the land to this point took time and patience, a key virtue for farmers looking to employ the strategies.
“I came back (from college at Hawkeye Community College) and did things the way all the neighbors did it,” Gibbs said. “But one neighbor did no-till, so we implemented that and had it on all of our acres within two years.”
Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Census of Agriculture — its most-recent data set — shows no-till utilization rose 8% from its 2012 survey. In that same time frame, cover crop usage increased 49% in the U.S.
“There’s a learning curve,” Gibbs said of implementing cover crops into an operation. “I like to try a lot of new things. Not everything works, and it does cost a guy money, but at least we learned from it.”
Gibbs networks with other like-minded young farmers across the state to share ideas and explain that, at least in his experiences, these methods help profits, benefit the environment and, in some cases, save time.
But, it didn’t come easily — or quickly.
“Our crops are getting better and better every year,” Gibbs said. “So many guys want black dirt, a white picket fence and solid green rows (in their fields). They want it perfect. I’m not that way. I’m going to do things differently.
“This is still very profitable. I don’t have the extra tillage equipment, and it requires half the manpower from a tillage farm,” Gibbs added. “Time is money. I’m not out here trying to save the world. … I’m just trying to make money, and this way works for me.”