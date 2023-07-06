HOPKINTON, Iowa — Kendrick, 3, and Kolette Gibbs, 18 months, enjoy visiting the banks of Plum Creek north of Hopkinton to puddle around in the water and occasionally catch little turtles. The creek meanders its way through their farm, similar to hundreds of other rural Iowa waterways on agricultural land.

Their parents, Ryan and Kristy Gibbs, operate the family farm in a way Ryan says drastically limits its impact on the environment, including a no-till strategy that reduces erosion and a heavy use of cover crops that encourages healthy soil biology.

Recommended for you