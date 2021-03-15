The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Andrew L. Tucker, 36, of Highland, Wis., was arrested at 3:38 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Fourth and Iowa streets on charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
- Zachary J. Thill, 19, of 2060 Key Largo Drive, was arrested at 11:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of John F. Kennedy Road on charge of third-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine.
- Cody J. Peacock, 29, of Sherrill, Iowa, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Main Street on charges of assault with injury and public intoxication. Court documents state that Peacock assaulted Dylan R. Burch, 28, of Hillsboro, Wis. at approximately 9:50 p.m. outside of Five Flags center, 405 Main St.
- Jeffrey J. Merz, 58, of 565 W. 16th St., was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.