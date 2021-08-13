Sorry, an error occurred.
A Dubuque Regional Humane Society fundraiser planned for this weekend has been postponed.
Officials said the Back-to-School Smash event will not be held Saturday, Aug. 14, as originally planned. The event will be rescheduled.
The nonprofit had planned to raise money through Facebook and via in-person donations, with special events broadcast online as officials reached different levels of fundraising.