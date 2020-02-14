A man accused of wielding a golf club while being one of three masked intruders who entered a Dubuque home and assaulted a resident was sentenced this week to probation.
Cory A. Bryson, 21, no permanent address, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two to five years of probation after previously pleading guilty to felony second-degree burglary as part of a plea agreement. A 10-year prison sentence was suspended.
Court documents state that Cody M. Dole, of 47 E. 14th St., was attacked in his home Sept. 22 while his 5-month-old was present.
Dole told police that someone knocked on his apartment door and, once it was opened, three men wearing bandannas over their faces rushed into his residence. One of them — a juvenile — was carrying a BB gun, while another — a man later identified as Bryson — had a golf club.
Documents stated that Dole and Bryson fought over the golf club, then Dole reached for the BB gun, prompting the boy holding it to flee the home. Dole said the other two men eventually fled the house as well.
Dole told police that during the struggle, he was punched in the face and chest multiple times and kicked repeatedly.
Dole identified the boy involved as a 15-year-old from the neighborhood; his name has not been released. An ensuing investigation also led to the arrest of Dominoe L. Raggs, 28, of 1460 Central Ave., Apt. 6, on a charge of first-degree burglary.