GALENA, Ill. -- Galena Public Library will host a series of virtual events to honor Earth Week.
Today through Thursday, April 22, presentations and activities will focus on nature, conservation and energy efficiency. The first event, “Landfills: A Dumping Ground,” will take place at 1 p.m. today. Additional events will include a presentation on efficient lighting, a lesson on how to call owls, family storytime and a presentation on plant-based eating.
The events are free. Registration and a schedule can be found at galenalibrary.org.