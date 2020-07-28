A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this month in Dubuque.
Frederick D. Cervantes, 36, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, according to a Dubuque police report made available today.
It states that Peter C. Langlois, 57, of Dubuque, was traveling west on Farley Street at about 6 p.m. July 16 when he passed through the uncontrolled intersection with High Bluff Street. Cervantes’ motorcycle entered the intersection and struck Langlois’ vehicle.
Police and the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office determined that neither driver would be issued a citation for causing the crash, according to the report. Cervantes was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license.