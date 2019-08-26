WORTHINGTON, Iowa — More than two years ago, Phil Frasher, of Worthington, and his stepson, Kevin Boge, of Cedar Rapids, sat at Bill’s Boat Landing in Clayton.
As the men listened to friend and musician Beau Timmerman perform, they found themselves having a familiar conversation.
“I said, ‘Kevin, how about you and Beau, let’s get some big entertainment to come to Worthington to come do some entertainment for the vets?’” Frasher recalled. “And it just clicked from there.”
Boge said the duo had “been talking about it for years.”
“I’m kind of a concert guy, and we had a passion for helping the vets out,” he said. “So we thought we’d put the two together.”
What would come from that conversation is now the nonprofit organization Benefit the Vets. The organization shares the name with its signature event, an annual concert in Worthington.
After the now-fabled conversation, Boge hit the ground running, working to bring in artists for the inaugural performance.
He eventually booked the Bellamy Brothers, a pair of country singers with decades of performances under their belts, to headline the concert, which was and continues to be held at Worthington Memorial Hall.
Both men were confident the event would be well-received by the community.
“We thought the community would embrace it for several reasons,” Boge said. “The vets and military personnel are well respected in the community ... and the business community also embraces this and sees the good cause in it.”
Last year’s performance brought 750 people out. This year’s show, headlined by country singer Mark Chesnutt, garnered 800.
“The entertainers said that they felt like they never felt before (when performing at the event),” Frasher said. “It was unanimous when (the crowd) clapped and laughed. You would’ve thought there was 100,000 people there.”
Lauren Manternach, Worthington’s city clerk and treasurer, who also serves on the Benefit the Vets committee, said the event provides a sense of pride for the community, as well as an opportunity to give back “in the smallest way.”
“There’s not enough thank yous you can say for (the veterans),” she said. “Coming together with people you know for a patriotic event like that, it just feels good. (Also) I think the word’s getting out about the talent we’re bringing in.”
Boge said so far the organization has been able to provide financial assistance to more than a dozen veterans.
“Above and beyond the annual concert, we’re going to try and incorporate more things we can do throughout the year to bring more funds in and help folks out,” he said.
Frasher added, “It’s getting people involved and getting to their hearts.”
Another of the organization’s goals is to create events that connect youth and veterans, he said.
“We got to get young kids to understand why people died for this county,” Frasher said.