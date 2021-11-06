EPWORTH, Iowa — Epworth could soon become the latest local community to add a farmers market to its mix of offerings.
Mayor Sandra Gassman said city officials are collecting community input on a potential farmers market via an online survey.
“We’re just trying to get more community activities in town, and that was one that when we were talking that we just kind of came to,” she said. “We’ve already had quite a few positive responses to the survey about doing something like that.”
If responses are overwhelmingly positive, city officials would start discussing when and where to hold a market next year, Gassman said.
“If we can bring people into town, that’s always good for business,” she said. “Being able to form a sense of community is important for the town.”
Markets in other local, small communities have taken shape in recent years, and officials at those and other area markets said they have seen success as customers try to shop locally more often.
Even as more small communities start their own markets, vendors say there is no shortage of customers to serve.
The Cascade Community Market, organized by Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce, had its first season this summer. Chamber Executive Director Katelyn Wolfe said the market grew from 13 vendors to more than 30 over the course of the season.
She said the appeal of local farmers markets ties into the trend of shopping locally at small businesses.
“Having access to fresh, local food is always a positive,” Wolfe said. “You’re giving local farmers and vendors a chance to share their products while eliminating shipping costs.”
Jenna Phillips, manager for the Platteville (Wis.) Farmers Market, said having a local farmers market can eliminate transportation barriers for people wanting to buy fresh produce and can help with food insecurity.
“It’s a really cool thing,” she said. “You’ve seen circulation of local dollars. That keeps that money in the local community and helps your neighbor.”
She said the Platteville market, which opened in 1980, has seen plenty of growth over the last four years, a time in which people have started promoting the importance of shopping locally. In that time, the market has quadrupled in size, with an average now of 25 to 30 vendors per event, she said.
Having a local market also encourages people to head to other local shops throughout the day, Phillips said, which helps more local businesses.
“It’s a ritual for some people,” she said. “For a lot of folks, the first thing they do in Platteville is go grab a cup of coffee and walk around the Saturday market, and then they stroll businesses on Main Street.”
Susie Droessler, manager and vendor at the Galena (Ill.) Farmers Market, said her market benefits from tourists who come to the city during market season, but community members really make markets successful.
In addition to the summer market, organizers also have started a winter market, which will take place every other weekend starting Nov. 20 and run until April, due to demand for vendor products.
Droessler said that, despite an abundance of local markets in the area, she has never had an issue with vendors selling at various markets.
In fact, she said, customers who are fans of a particular vendor might go to several of the markets the vendor attends, and those customers can see other goods being sold, as well.
“The small communities have such an advantage over bigger cities,” Droessler said. “This is the neighbor. These are their friends.”