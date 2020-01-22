A local company is donating its services to repair water damage at a Dubuque transitional housing facility.
Servpro, of Dubuque, is providing $4,500 worth of work and materials at Maria House, according to a press release from Opening Doors, the nonprofit organization that operates Maria House, Teresa Shelter and Francis Apartments. Servpro affiliate MB Mold & Air Quality Testing is donating time to monitor air quality during the repair process.
The release states that a leaking refrigerator caused “major damage to the floor and surrounding walls and cabinets.”
Opening Doors Executive Director Carol Gebhart stated in the release that the loss of a state shelter grant late last year had made the repair work difficult for the nonprofit organization.
“This unplanned expense could have been a real budget-breaker,” she said.