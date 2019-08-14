GALENA, Ill. — Two motorcycles crashed and one motorcyclist was injured Monday outside of Galena.
Jeremy R. Hodges, 37, of Beulah, Mich., was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred at about 2:55 p.m. Monday on U.S. 20 near Eagle Ridge Drive. A press release states that Jeremy Hodges and Justin C. Hodges, 40, of Bellevue, Mich., were westbound on the highway on two motorcycles when they traveled through a construction zone that “had been recently laid with oil.”
“Due to rainy conditions, one/both units struck the oil, they lost control of their motorcycles, causing them to lay their motorcycles down and skid across the highway,” the release states.
Both motorcycles came to rest in the ditch. The release does not note that Justin Hodges was injured.