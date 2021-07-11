CASSVILLE, Wis. -- Grant County authorities today released information about a rollover crash with injuries from one week earlier.
Erasmus Okey, 16, of Cassville, suffered minor injuries, according to the county sheriff's department.
The crash occurred at about 11:55 p.m. July 4 on Wisconsin 133 near Sand Lake Lane outside of Cassville. A press release states that Okey was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. His vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch and crashed into several trees, overturning partially and coming to rest on the driver's side.
Okey had to crawl out of the passenger-side door. The vehicle was towed from the scene.