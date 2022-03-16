Construction is underway on Dubuque’s first gated community.
Building permits for the first six homes in Estates of Dubuque, a home cooperative for older residents, were issued by the City of Dubuque last month, and work is underway at the site.
Estates of Dubuque is located near the intersection of Derby Grange and John F. Kennedy roads and will include three private streets on 13 acres near the Rustic Point Estates subdivision.
“The comprehensive plan and the future land use map identify this property’s land use as residential,” said City of Dubuque Associate Planner Shena Moon.
The community will be limited to those who are at least 55 years old.
“The comprehensive plan does actually identify a variety of different types of housing we’d like to see in the city, and senior housing is definitely one of those,” Moon said.
The development is a project of Ewing Properties, which also has developed Vintage Cooperative communities in Iowa. The company is working with Conlon Construction to build the Dubuque homes.
“The community itself has 35 individual homes and a clubhouse with a pool, pickleball court, kitchen, community space and office,” said Ewing Properties Dubuque Sales Manager Michelle Zeal.
Residents can choose from several customizable floor plans for two- and three-bedroom homes ranging from about 1,400 to 2,000 square feet. Zeal said about a quarter of the homes have been sold.
Officials aim to have every home in the community built by the fall of 2023.
“The first homes are projected to be completed fall of this year,” Zeal said.
The community will be surrounded by vegetation with gates at both street entrances on Lasso Court and Barnwood Drive.
“It is the first gated community,” Moon said. “It’s the first of its kind.”
Estates of Dubuque also will be the only housing cooperative in Dubuque.
In a housing cooperative, residents do not own their homes outright. Instead, they collectively own the properties, with each owning stock in the community. Each resident pays a monthly payment that covers a proportionate share of costs, including the loan financing the project, real estate taxes and maintenance.
Zeal said the community has received a lot of interest from people who spend winter in warmer states and want to reside in Dubuque during summer.
“The people who have shown interest are empty nesters and people going away for the winter,” Zeal said.