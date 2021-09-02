Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A retired New York City Fire Department paramedic will speak during a 9/11 memorial service in Dubuque.
Scott Cornwell will speak at the event that begins at 9:11 a.m. Sept. 11, at the Dubuque County Fire Fighters Association Regional Emergency Responders Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way.
The event also serves as a dedication of Dubuque County’s emergency radio system.
Limited seating will be available. Participants may bring lawn chairs.
Call 563-589-4170 or email tom.berger@dbqcoema.com for more information.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.