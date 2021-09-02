A retired New York City Fire Department paramedic will speak during a 9/11 memorial service in Dubuque.

Scott Cornwell will speak at the event that begins at 9:11 a.m. Sept. 11, at the Dubuque County Fire Fighters Association Regional Emergency Responders Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way.

The event also serves as a dedication of Dubuque County’s emergency radio system.

Limited seating will be available. Participants may bring lawn chairs.

Call 563-589-4170 or email tom.berger@dbqcoema.com for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you