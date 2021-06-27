GALENA, Ill. — Spring and early summer is always a busy time of year on Main Street in downtown Galena as businesses close, open and relocate, but local economic authorities say this season is particularly crowded.
Angela DeVere, executive director of the Galena Area Chamber of Commerce, said that since January 1, the Chamber has added 35 new members, 16 of which are businesses new to the Galena area.
“We usually add about 10 to 15 members a year,” she said, adding that the Chamber hasn’t added so many new members in the first six months of the year in over 50 years.
As a result, Main Street is bustling — and apparently busting at the seams.
“At this time there are more people looking to find spaces on Main Street than what Main Street has open to offer, and that is always a wonderful problem to have,” wrote Alana Turner, co-owner of Galena gift shop Poopsie’s and Vice President of the Galena Downtown Business Association, in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
DeVere said she has been contacted by several citizens interested in opening new businesses who have been unable to find a location.
“For any new business, there’s usually at least a handful, maybe five or so, of open storefronts for them to move into, and right now, they’re just not finding the space,” she said. “As soon as we see something that’s available, it’s usually snapped up. There’s not really anything available at this time.”
Beverly Lee, of McHenry, Ill., is one such would-be storeowner. She and her husband hope to retire to Galena and would like to open a business called Maker’s Club, where families and hobbyists could experiment with pottery, scrapbooking, wood burning and a variety of other crafts.
For about six months, however, she has been unable to find a storefront that met her needs. The difficulty took her somewhat by surprise.
“I thought with COVID there’d be businesses that were going out of business, unfortunately,” she said. “It doesn’t appear to be the case, so we’re just kind of keeping our eyes open … I’m keeping an ear out and asking around and, hopefully, we’ll land something soon.”
Emily Legel, executive director of Northwest Illinois Economic Development, also described the full storefronts as a welcome surprise following the pandemic.
“We lost way fewer businesses than we expected,” she said. “The Galena real estate market is not nearly as empty as we had thought. We are going to see some concerns about workforce … but overall, businesses (have) been doing surprisingly well.”