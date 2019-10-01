A Prairie du Chien resident is serving as the family honorary chairwoman of the inaugural Crawford County Alzheimer’s Walk/Run.
Diane Long was the primary caregiver of her dementia-affected husband for eight years and hopes to raise awareness of the challenges of the role, according to a press release.
The event is scheduled at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Jaycee Shelter on St. Feriole Island in Prairie du Chien.
Physicians Mark and Ann Grunwald will serve as the medical honorary chairpeople for the event.
To register or pledge support, contact Heather Moore, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin dementia outreach specialist for Crawford County, at 608-723-4288.
Proceeds from the event finance the provision of services, support and education to county residents impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.