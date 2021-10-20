A newly adopted Dubuque ordinance would allow the city to abate rent for landlords found to be in noncompliance of city code.
The ordinance, approved unanimously by City Council members this week, gives the city’s Housing and Community Development Department the ability to abate rent payments from being made to landlords found to be in noncompliance or alternatively collect rent payments in an escrow account, which would be used to remedy identified property deficiencies that violate city code.
Alexis Steger, director of Housing and Community Development, said the new ordinance gives the city the ability to enforce its housing standards against landlords who have remained noncompliant even after the issuance of municipal infractions and court orders.
“We started running into issues with several landlords who still aren’t complying after several municipal infractions,” she said. “This gives us the opportunity to stop the income payments that are driving these landlords to continue not fixing them.”
The ordinance could be used against landlords for several issues, including failure to maintain an active rental license, failure to provide an essential utility service to tenants or failure to remedy a housing condition that poses a health or safety risk to tenants.
In the case of ongoing structural building code violations at a rental property, the city could collect tenant payments instead of the property owners and then use those funds to fix the issue. Any excess funds would be given back to the property owner.
“This ensures that we don’t need to wait for that fix to be made and instead can do it ourselves,” Steger said.
Steger stressed that the use of rent abatement or diverting of rent to a city escrow account only would be used after the housing department has issued multiple municipal infractions and court orders.
Steger said four properties currently would qualify for being subject to rent abatement or city rent collection under the new ordinance.
Steger said the city worked with the local banks and the Dubuque Area Landlord Association in drafting the ordinance.
During this week’s council meeting, Molly Grover, president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said the city worked with the chamber to ensure that only the most severe cases of noncompliance would be subject to rent abatement.
“The business community recognizes the importance of addressing properties that create safety hazards in our community,” Grover said, later adding, “Concerns were addressed, and changes were made to work with all parties.”
Jerry Maro, president of Dubuque Area Landlords Association, said he understands the housing department’s desire to enact the ordinance, but he feels it is unnecessary, arguing there are relatively few landlords trying avoid compliance with city code.
“We would rather not see it in place, but we understand that there are a few occasions where there are no other means of getting properties up to code,” Steger said. “We think most of them are making an effort to get into compliance, so it’s one of those things where we would rather not see it go into effect.”
City Council Member David Resnick said he is glad that an ordinance that could hold significant sway over landlords was shown to potentially impacted groups and feedback was solicited before being adopted by the city.
“It requires a lot of balance and thought and input from our stakeholders,” he said. “I’m happy with the process that many people have weighed in and made sure this is as good as it can be.”
Council Member Brad Cavanagh offered his support for the ordinance, arguing that it ultimately will make the city safer.
“I think this is a great move in the right direction,” he said. “I appreciate finding more ways that we can enforce and make sure that people have safe places to live.”