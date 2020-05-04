A series of public meetings detailing a planned transmission line project that will pass through several tri-state communities has been rescheduled for this week.
Postponed in March, the meetings now planned for May 5 and 8 will allow for residents to ask about the SOO Green HVDC Link transmission line project, which will cross through Dubuque, Bellevue and Guttenberg, Iowa.
Sarah Lukan, spokesperson for the project, said the public meetings will allow residents to ask questions on the project and how it will be implemented. The meetings are required to be held in order for the project to be approved by the Iowa Utilities Board.
“It will be dedicated to answering questions,” Lukan said. “We want to be able to have a discussion with landowners and neighbors.”
The 350-mile high voltage underground transmission line will extend from Mason City, Iowa, to Chicago, with the intention of delivering renewable energy created in Iowa to the eastern United States.
The 2,100 watt line is anticipated to power about 1.2 million homes.
“Iowa is a leader in renewable energy,” Lukan said. “We want to take those assets and send them across the country.”
A $2.7 billion initiative, the underground line will be installed along the right of way of operating railroad, including Canadian Pacific railroad that runs through Guttenberg, Dubuque and Bellevue.
Jesse Harris, spokesperson for the project, said construction plans are still in their early phases, but plans include working with local city governments to ensure minimal disruption to residents when the line is being installed in their respective communities. While the majority of the project should have minimal impact on the daily lives of residents, Harris said a few parts of the project will intersect with roads and public utilities.
“In those cases, we will work with local officials to identify alternative routes for traffic or implement alternate construction techniques that will not disrupt the surface, as needed,” Harris said.
In Bellevue, the railroad runs directly through the city. Abbey Skrivseth, Bellevue’s city administrator, said she has little information from officials with the transmission line project on how resident disruptions will be mitigated.
“The city has not even seen a copy of their proposed franchise agreement to use city property to put the infrastructure in through town,” Skrivseth said. “They plan to get something done soon, but this COVID-19 has put a delay on everything.”
When reached by the Telegraph Herald, Randy Gehl, public information officer for Dubuque, directed questions regarding the impact the project will have on Dubuque residents to Harris.
Harris said the project will have a significant positive economic impact on the communities it will pass through, primarily through the hiring of local construction contractors and workers.
“We anticipate it will create about 12,000 jobs in construction,” Harris said.
Lukan said construction is anticipated to start in 2021 and be completed by 2024. She could not provide a timeline for when construction might begin in the tri-state area.