The Dubuque location of a national restaurant chain will hold two nights of fundraisers for Special Olympics Iowa.
Texas Roadhouse is participating in the event, held from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 13-14, at 845 Wacker Drive.
The restaurant will donate 10% of all food sales for every table that mentions the fundraiser each evening.
