A Dubuque woman was arrested after police said she aided a man who was avoiding arrest for making and selling crack cocaine.
Gina M. Stowers, 44, of 2709 Ventura Drive, Apt. 3, was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging accessory after the fact.
Court documents state that the charge dates back to a 2018 incident. At that time, Dubuque police believed that Patrick Green, 50, of Dubuque, was cooking crack cocaine and selling it from his residence.
When police executed a search warrant on his residence on Oct. 25, 2018, Green fled the area and was not immediately located.
Police discovered that Green went to a random house in the neighborhood and made a call. He told the person on the phone, “They got me. They’re after me,” documents state. Green then got a ride to another residence.
Police learned that Green had called his girlfriend, Stowers, who lived in the same apartment as Green at the time, documents state.
Police spoke to Stowers on Oct. 26, 2018. Stowers reported that Green told her that police were after him and he needed a ride out of the area. She reported that when she arrived at the spot Green told her to pick him up, he was not there, documents state.
Stowers told police she didn’t know anything about drugs in the apartment, though an officer said there was “a large amount of powder cocaine in her kitchen and a large amount of crack cocaine in her bedroom,” document state.
Police contacted Stowers again in April 2019 and asked where Green was. Stowers refused to give police Green’s number but called him herself, documents state. Stowers told police that Green was “planning on partying one last time for his upcoming birthday on April 11” and then would turn himself in to police, documents state.
The U.S. Marshals Service eventually tracked Green to 2709 Ventura Drive, Apt. 3, on July 26. Stowers was the current tenant of the residence and answered the door. Green, who was in the apartment, was taken into custody.
“(Stowers) advised that Green had been at her apartment for the past couple of days and was planning on turning himself in to the police later that day,” documents state.
In March, Green was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver. The drug charge stemmed from the 2018 incident.
The warrant for Stowers’ arrest was filed on July 29.