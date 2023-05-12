Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A Dubuque performance by classic rock band Three Dog Night has been rescheduled for this summer.
The band will perform at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Five Flags Center, according to an online announcement by the venue.
The band originally was set to perform May 19. The venue states that the postponement is “due to circumstances beyond our control.”
The band states on its Facebook page that it has been rescheduling all shows through June 3.
Three Dog Night’s hits include “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “Joy to the World,” “An Old Fashioned Love Song” and “Shambala.”
Tickets for the show range from $39 to $89 and are available at fiveflagscenter.com.
Five Flags announced that all purchased tickets will automatically transfer to the new date.
Ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled date may request a refund through the original point of sale.
Refund requests must be made by June 9.
