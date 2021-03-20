The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Isiah D. Harmon, 30, of Manchester, Iowa, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging escape from custody. Court documents state that Harmon failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Dec. 27.
- Ryan J. Nadermann, 32, of 612 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Emily G. Fink, 27, of 612 Lincoln Ave., Thursday at their residence.
- Michael M. Hillery, 54, of 1337 Main St., No. 1, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of introduction of drugs to a correctional facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.