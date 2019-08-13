Construction on a $3.5 million highway resurfacing project between the Town of Bridgeport and Patch Grove will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
About 6 miles of asphalt pavement and sections of guardrail will be replaced on U.S. 18 between the Wisconsin River bridge and its intersection with Wisconsin 35.
The highway will remain open to traffic, which will be guided by roadway flaggers, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Access to businesses and residences along the route also will be maintained except for limited periods of time during underground utility relocations and driveway improvements.
The work is expected to conclude in the fall.