With the leaked draft of an Supreme Court opinion seeming to telegraph an end to abortion rights protections in place for the last 50 years, abortion access made national headlines last week.
Does that mean, though, that it will have a big impact in state-level races this year?
As news of the leaked draft opinion spread, several area Republican candidates posted generally anti-abortion messages on social media.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta — who shepherded Republicans’ “heartbeat bill” ban on abortions after detection of a heartbeat in 2018 — reposted a meme of a newborn with a Bible verse.
“I am pro-life and will continue to defend those who cannot defend themselves. The unborn are our most vulnerable #shesababy,” she wrote in a message attached to the meme.
Lundgren is running for reelection unopposed in November.
Meanwhile, Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, posted twice on Facebook in relation to the abortion issue.
“I stand with Governor (Kim) Reynolds on the Life Amendment, and my record reflects it. I will fight for the unborn,” read one post, referencing the Republican push to amend the state constitution so that it states the constitution does not provide a right to abortion.
Republican lawmakers passed the proposed constitutional amendment on the last day of the 2021 session, but they must pass it again in the next two-year session before it could go to voters.
Bradley is in a tense primary fight with Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, due to redistricting. Hein posted to Facebook four times since the Supreme Court news broke Monday night, but none of them mentioned abortion.
Bradley has regularly highlighted his own anti-abortion voting record since taking office last year as a way to differentiate himself from Hein. Hein voted against the heartbeat bill in 2018 and against the 2021 bill regarding the proposed constitutional amendment. He has said while he believes that life begins at conception, the government should not dictate whether women bring a pregnancy to term.
Jessica Smith, the Republican running for the seat held by Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, took a swing at Democrats.
“Watching the liberals overreact to the ‘leak’ from the Supreme Court this week just shows how unwilling they are to protect our most vulnerable,” she said. “I will stand strong to protect the lives of all Iowans, particularly the unborn!”
Some other area Republicans— in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin — have made no mention of the issue on social media yet.
Several local Democrats rallied against the draft opinion.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James and Sen. Pam Jochum, both of Dubuque, attended a protest Tuesday night outside the Dubuque County Courthouse.
“I worked as a chaplain prior to my work in the Iowa Legislature,” James said in a video during the protest. “As chaplain, there were moments walking with women and families around a reproductive decision. Every single decision was unique and different. But there was one commonality — the circumstances around that decision were deeply complex. That’s why I trust women and families and their doctors and their faith communities to make these decisions.”
Jochum said in a text to the Telegraph Herald that “the power of government rests with (voters) and the ballot box.”
Isenhart used the draft opinion and Facebook to push Democrat Diedre DeJear’s run for governor.
“Following up on the news from yesterday, the best way someone can make a difference in Iowa is to help elect Deidre DeJear as governor,” he wrote.
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said the topic is likely to be talked about a lot by candidates, but that it’s unclear how much traction it will get among voters.
“This will shape the messaging from candidates on the campaign trail,” he said. “And I definitely think it provides another opportunity to galvanize both sides on the issue. ... But I don’t think it’s going to change people’s mind. A lot of voters are sorted on this issue. I don’t think there will be a big shake-up in results.”
Budzisz said if Roe V. Wade falls, it could have impacts in the coveted suburban areas, where there are pockets of different demographics. He also said it is likely to draw a lot of national attention and funds to state races.
“I do think this will increase focus on statehouse and Senate races because the way the draft opinion is written, it tosses control to the states,” he said. “But again, it is a draft, so there is no saying this is what we’ll end up with.”
Bustos wants ethanol airborne
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., advocated in a House of Representatives Appropriations Committee hearing with U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm for investment in sustainable aviation fuels — specifically biofuels.
“While electric vehicle technologies for cars and trucks are quickly coming to market, heavy-duty transportation like aviation will continue relying on liquid fuels for years to come,” Bustos said. “Cleaner fuels, such as sustainable aviation fuels, represent a new market opportunity for family farmers in the district I serve. American farmers are growing the crops used to make alternative fuels, and they can help reduce our dependence on foreign oil.”
Awards and endorsements
- The Iowa Farm Bureau PAC named Hein a 2022 Friend of Agriculture.
- Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany and former Acting Director of U.S. National Intelligence Richard Grenell endorsed Republican Derrick Van Orden’s candidacy for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.
Calendar
- 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14 — Dubuque County Democrats will hold its 2022 Hall of Fame celebration, featuring gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear, at Diamond Jo Casino.