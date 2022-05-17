A record-setting 190 local nonprofits will participate as Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque hosts Great Give Day this week.
The 24-hour online giving event on Wednesday, May 18, will raise funds to support nonprofits in seven Iowa counties, including Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones. Donations can be made at greatgiveday.org, and the site also provides more details on participating nonprofits and elements of the day.
“This is a unique way that our platform provides for our nonprofits,” said Peter Supple, director of nonprofits for the community foundation.
He said most of the nonprofits will use the funds raised to increase their endowment funds — monies that are invested and pay out an amount every year — although each organization is free to choose a specific project.
Miki Robinson, marketing and operations manager of Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, said the theater has participated in Great Give Day since it started in 2014.
“For 2022, everything we raise will go to our youth programs,” she said. “They took a hit during COVID, and now, we’re rebuilding.”
The theater is using social media to encourage its followers to donate on Wednesday.
“This is one of our most significant fundraisers of the year,” Robinson said.
Last year’s Great Give Day raised $357,000 for 182 nonprofits.
“All of the money raised stays local,” Supple said. “And the online platform makes it easy for people to learn about these groups and donate to the ones they choose. They can make a $10 donation to 10 nonprofits if they like. It’s just like online shopping.”
Jessica Wagner, environmental education coordinator at Jackson County Conservation, said the Friends of Jackson County Conservation group has participated in the event for the past five years.
“What’s been really nice is that we have an endowment through the foundation, and Great Give Day helps us grow that endowment,” she said. “We usually raise anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 each year.”
Supple said Great Give Day will be filled with matching monies, drawings and friendly competition among nonprofits.
“We have roughly $22,000 of matching and prize money that we’re giving away,” he said. “Every hour will be something different.”
Robinson said it has been rewarding to her to see former participants in the theater’s youth program, who are now in college, making online donations through Great Give Day.
“They’re in Iowa City or Ames or somewhere else, and they can’t come back for an in-person fundraiser, but they can go online and donate,” she said. “It’s the easiest thing. And they can donate $10 or $15, and that means so much.”
Wagner said the impact of the money that donors give, particularly when it goes toward an endowment fund, is immeasurable.
“That core money always stays there,” she said. “If someone donates $100, that $100 starts to make money, and that’s the payout we receive each year to use towards education, parks and outdoor recreation.”
Supple said this year’s Great Give Day is more important than ever.
“A lot of these nonprofits are coming from our rural areas, and we’re excited about that,” he said. “Many of them are still suffering the effects of COVID, and they need the money.”
