Police said an intoxicated rural Dubuque man was involved in a hit-and-run Thursday night, then crashed a second time when an officer tried to pull him over.
James M. Kass, 53, was arrested on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and interference with official acts. He also was cited with striking an unattended vehicle, failure to obey a stop sign, having an open alcoholic container in his vehicle and two counts of failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
Court documents indicate the Kass hit an unattended vehicle on Alta Vista Street at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday and fled the scene.
At about 8 p.m., an officer located Kass's vehicle in the 1900 block of Ellis Street. As the officer was turning around to get behind the vehicle, Kass got into it and started driving.
The officer tried to pull him over at the intersection of Foye and West Locust streets, "but Kass accelerated through a stop sign, lost control of the vehicle and struck a parked car in front of 554 W. Locust St.," documents state.
Police said he exhibited signs of intoxication and a 25-ounce Busch Light can was in his cupholder. He failed field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking and taking two shots earlier.
At Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, police said, Kass repeatedly "attempted to go limp" as he was being removed from the patrol vehicle and while being taken to be booked. He also tried to pull his hand out of his handcuffs and "had to be physically restrained."