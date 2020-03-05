The Iowa Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that a man serving 35 years in prison for his involvement in a Dubuque-area robbery and killing must be resentenced.
Eric D. Campbell Jr., 34, was convicted in 2018 in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County of voluntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery. The charges were in relation to the April 2, 2016, robbery and fatal shooting of Collin A. Brown, 21, in a Key West mobile home park.
Campbell and two other men — Imere Hall, now 22, and Tacari T. Minifee, now 23 — were robbing Brown at gunpoint in his mobile home when Brown fled and was shot by Minifee.
Campbell initially was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary, but jurors found him guilty of the lesser charge in relation to Brown’s death.
In April 2018, Judge Thomas Bitter sentenced Campbell to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction and 25 years in prison for the robbery conviction. The sentences were to run concurrently, for a total of 35 years.
Campbell appealed on several grounds, arguing that prosecutors offered inadequate evidence for a conviction and that a photo of him holding guns taken days prior to the event had been admitted improperly as evidence.
In an order released Wednesday, the appellate court justices determined that prosecutors had adequate evidence for the convictions. The justices also determined that the photo was admitted properly and was not unfairly prejudicial.
However, the justices determined that Bitter “considered improper factors in imposing (the) sentence,” according to the ruling.
As Campbell was being sentenced, Bitter said, “Of all the trials that I’ve had and all the evidence that I’ve seen and listened to, it was abundantly clear that you were there, you were the one that planned it and you were involved.”
The appellate court decision states “the court cannot consider unproven offenses in sentencing a defendant” and the court’s statement that “the evidence ‘probably supported something more serious than what you were found guilty of’ reveals the court’s belief Campbell was guilty of a higher crime than his conviction.”
Campbell’s convictions stand. However, he must be resentenced, according to the ruling.
A new sentencing date has not been set.
Minifee and Hall both were convicted by juries of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, and both received mandatory sentences of life in prison without parole.
Both are appealing those outcomes.
Last month, Minifee filed on his own behalf a post-conviction relief request, listing a range of errors and allegations that he said prevented him from having a fair trial and leading to his conviction. Prosecutors last week filed a response denying those claims and opposing the request.
A hearing date on the request has not been set.
Meanwhile, a post-conviction-relief hearing was held last week for Hall, who seeks a new trial based on several arguments, including ineffective trial counsel, false testimony by two co-defendants and a lack of evidence that he provided aid during the crimes.
A ruling has not been entered on that request.